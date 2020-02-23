fb-pixel

A Worcester firefighter was injured and eight people were displaced after a 3-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home early Sunday morning, officials said.

The firefighter was transported to a hospital with injuries and was released within a few hours, Deputy Fire Chief Martin Dyer said.

No one else was injured, Dyer said.

Firefighters found heavy fire on the third floor and into the attic of the triple-decker house on Beacon Street at around 3 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 4 a.m., Dyer said.

Early estimates of the building damage is $238,000, Dyer said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.