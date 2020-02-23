“Each year I tell the kids the same speech: ‘Nothing’s personal. Whatever I say, don’t take it personally, I’m trying to get you to play the best you can,’ ” he told the Globe in 2002.

The newspaper named him high school soccer coach of the year for his efforts, and athletes he guided during a career that lasted some four decades knew he could be intense and demanding.

After Duxbury High School’s boys soccer team won the Division 2 state championship in 1976, coach Foster Cass noted in a Globe interview that “the only way to learn soccer is to play it.”

From 1969 to 2002, his Duxbury teams won 575 games, lost 63, and tied 44, and won nine state championships.

Mr. Cass, who also coached the Duxbury boys’ basketball and tennis teams to state championships, died Jan. 31. He was 79 and lived in Orleans.

A former national boys’ soccer coach of the year, Mr. Cass also coached soccer at Pembroke and Barnstable high schools and ranks second all-time in the state with 612 victories.

From 1981 to 1985, his Duxbury teams won 72 consecutive games, a national boys’ record that still stands.

Upon coming out of retirement to coach at Pembroke High, he told the Globe in 2004 how much he loved “competitive sports and being outside in the fall.”

Bill Farrell, who played and coached against Duxbury while at Hingham High, said Mr. Cass “had players who led the state in scoring, but he made them understand they didn’t do it on their own.”

Mr. Cass was a proponent of an attacking offense that put opposing defenses on their heels.

In a 2002 tribute to his former coach, then-Globe reporter Andy Nesbitt noted that Mr. Cass also “loves his coffee.”

Nesbitt added: “You especially knew you were in trouble if he tossed his cup of coffee to the ground. You never wanted to see that happen.”

Mr. Cass could even surprise himself with his intensity on the sidelines. “It’s almost like another personality, because I'm not like that, except when I’m coaching,” he told Nesbitt.

Jim Tonrey, captain of Duxbury’s soccer and basketball teams in the early 1970s, said that although Mr. Cass was demanding, he “was fair and he cared about his players. We never wanted to let him down.”

Tonrey, a former assistant soccer coach at Boston College, said Mr. Cass was a master of putting the right players in the right spot: “He enjoyed being the catalyst that motivated you.”

A basketball captain at Hyde Park High School at a time when the Boston schools did not have a soccer program, Joseph Foster Cass was a son of Foster Robert Cass, a brakeman for the Boston & Maine Railroad, and the former Frances Barme, a nurse.

Mr. Cass graduated from Springfield College in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. He first played soccer on an intramural team in college and he first coached the sport for the eighth-grade team in Wilbraham, while a student-teacher.

He was an assistant soccer coach at Nauset Regional High School after graduation, and in 1967 was hired at Duxbury as an English teacher, junior varsity soccer, and basketball coach.

In 1960, he married Carol Larsson, a former cheerleader at Hyde Park High who became cheerleading coach at Duxbury High. She also was a real estate broker.

Mr. Cass was a devoted caregiver to his wife, who died Dec. 29.

“They were a big presence in a small town,” Tonrey recalled. “Carol was Frosty’s biggest supporter, almost a co-coach, and she always brought bananas and oranges for the players.”

The couple’s sons, Stephen of Cambridge and David of Cohasset, who contributed to several state championships, rank first and third, respectively, on Duxbury’s career soccer scoring list.

“Dad understood team dynamics and he understood high school kids,” said Stephen, who holds the state scoring record with 269 points (159 goals, 110 assists). “Most important, he knew how to make his players work toward a common goal.”

In 2004, Mr. Cass recalled in a Globe interview that “Stephen left as David came in. He was always giving David advice. And David always just wanted to be like Stephen. Each helped the other. I’m extremely proud of both.”

Asked to temporarily take over Duxbury’s tennis team, Mr. Cass guided it to a state title in 1984.

Mr. Cass’s basketball teams won 304 games and lost 163.

“I didn’t realize what a great basketball mind he had,” recalled the former star co-captain Mickey Curley. “Coach Cass definitely set the tone and made us work hard.”

However, Mr. Cass’s departure from Duxbury High was not amicable. He wasn’t rehired as basketball coach for the 2000 season and sued the school, claiming age discrimination. As part of an out-of-court settlement, he agreed to coach soccer for only two more years.

His final soccer season at Duxbury ended with the team’s only loss that year – to Lincoln-Sudbury in November 2002.

“I haven’t thought a lot about it, but I’m sure it’ll sink in as time goes by,” he said in a Globe interview after the game, speaking about the end of that coaching era. “But it was fun getting this far in my last season.”

A longtime summer camp director in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, he last coached soccer as a volunteer assistant for Bill Farrell at Plymouth North High.

A springtime memorial celebration of the lives of Foster and Carol Cass is being planned.

In addition to his sons, Stephen and David, Mr. Cass leaves a daughter, Heidi DiChiara of Carlsbad, Calif.; a brother, Gordon of Middleborough; and two grandchildren.

Mr. Cass was honored at an alumni soccer game and retirement party in June 2003. His former players funded a stone monument in his honor that overlooks Train Field, Duxbury High’s original soccer field.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Mr. Cass said that day. “Tears don’t come to my eyes very often, but they did today.”

