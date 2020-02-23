The Justice Department must both execute its prosecutions and oversight of the rule of law without political interference and pay exquisite attention to the perception of fairness. Otherwise, trust in the department’s actions is severely compromised and very difficult to restore.

William Barr has been a disastrous attorney general, and he promises to deliver more of the same if not decisively checked ( “William Barr must go,” Editorial, Feb. 16). Barr long has lauded a theory of increased unitary power for the president, who, poor creature, is under such overwhelming constraining oversight from Congress. One can disagree heartily with that theory, and should disagree even more strongly, when such increased autocratic powers are extended to a vengeful, chaotic, uninformed president like Trump.

Trump cares not a whit for the rule of law, especially when it constrains his bizarrely autocratic impulses, which constantly assault any remnant of American political decency. Barr is an enabler, and his reputation has been shredded. Time to go.

Shudder at who may replace him.

Sally Peabody

Medford





Your rebuke of attorney general smacks of get-Trump mentality

Excuse me, Globe Editorial Board, but your must-get-Trump-in-any-way-possible approach is glaringly evident (“William Barr must go”). Does President Trump often tweet when he should remain silent? Of course he does. Indeed, if he should lose reelection in November, he will have no one to blame but his ever-tweeting self. Attorney General William Barr, on the other hand, is the antithesis of Trump.

You talk of “dismantling the norm of the Justice Department’s independence from partisan politics and the president’s personal interests,” and attribute that to Barr. What short memories you have. Does the name Loretta Lynch ring a bell? Did her tarmac meeting with former president Bill Clinton fade from your memory so quickly? How about Eric Holder? Does that name stir any recollection? Did his role in the so-called “Fast and Furious” coverup already find its way into your there’s-nothing-to-see-here file?

I accept that Barr has given a true and accurate account of his and the Justice Department’s actions in the Roger Stone case — even to the point of publicly chastising Trump for his ill-advised tweet — but your get-Trump obsession won’t allow you to do the same. I look forward to the day the Globe finds and begins to apply an editorial standard that is devoid of political bias.

Michael W. Ryan

Milton





Sadly ironic that ex-US attorney would defend reversal on sentencing guidelines

As a retired federal prosecutor who served the Department of Justice for 41 years, including under the leadership of 14 US attorneys in Massachusetts, I find it sadly ironic that Michael Sullivan would defend the department’s last-minute reversal of the guidelines-informed sentencing recommendation of the line prosecutors in the case of Roger Stone (“Justice Department made the right call on Roger Stone,” Ideas, Feb. 16).

I say ironic, because when he was US attorney, Sullivan was known as “Maximum Mike,” requiring his assistant US attorneys to seek the highest maximum sentence within the Federal Sentencing Guidelines absent the existence of extraordinary mitigating circumstances. I say sad, because Sullivan’s position seems to represent the sad state of the Republican Party establishment, who continue to enable the erosion of our commitment to the rule of law.

Stone should be treated the same as any other convicted defendant, and his relationship to the president is not the kind of extraordinary circumstance that justifies a sentence below the guidelines, much less the personal intervention of the attorney general of the United States.

Theodore Merritt

Swampscott





Translation: Trump’s tweets make it harder for AG to do his bidding

When William Barr says that Donald Trump’s tweets make it impossible for him to do his job, I don’t believe he is protesting the president’s behavior (“AG fights back after Trump’s tweets,” Page A1, Feb. 14). What the attorney general is declaring is that such pronouncements interfere, that he can’t do things under the cover of darkness when Trump keeps shining a light on what is happening. This is why Barr should resign but also why he won’t. My view is that Barr knows he is violating legal ethics and standards; he just doesn’t want other people to see those violations in real time.

Leslie Kennedy

Winchester