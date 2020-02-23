Year built: 2013

Square feet: 3,554

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full

Sewer/water: Private (Title 5 has not been completed)/public

Taxes: $11,931 (2019)

It’s not a stretch to call this seven-year old home with lights shaped like ship bells, a living room with the look of a lighthouse, and walls and ceilings covered with shiplap “Safe Harbor.” This home is about a half mile’s walk on a quiet road to Damons Point itself, a spot on the North River with a handful of parking spaces for those with town beach stickers.

Though the 2.7-acre lot fronts Damons Point Road, a winding private way called Blacksmiths Lane leads to this house, whose exterior exhibits a blend of Cape and country home elements, including a wrap-around farmer’s porch. The house sits at the end of a long driveway, a paving stone walkway, and granite steps. Inside, the design invokes a beach house. Many of the walls and some of the ceilings are clad in white shiplap, and the flooring throughout both levels is a wide-planked white oak.

A mudroom with a window seat, Italian ceramic tile that looks like barnwood, a door to the two-car garage, stairs to the second-floor media room, and three double-door closets offers considerable storage. Around the corner, an alcove off the kitchen features white cabinets and a honed-granite counter perfect for a coffee bar.

A hallway to the right off the foyer leads to a full bath with a single vanity, a frameless-glass shower, summery blue walls, nautical sconces, and the same ceramic tile found in the mudroom. The hallway ends in a bedroom used as an office. The nearly 150-square-foot space has a double-door closet and two windows.

Straight ahead from the foyer is the stairway to the second floor and then the heart of the house: the kitchen and living room. The latter boasts a three-sided bump-out with an expanse of windows, a peaked exposed-beam ceiling reminiscent of a lighthouse, surround sound, and a beautiful iron light fixture that looks as if it came from a wooden ship. A French door with six large panes leads to a bluestone patio and a flat backyard with mature foliage, an irrigation system, and stone walls.

To the right is the formal dining room, although it’s somewhat inaccurate to call any space in this welcoming home formal. A French door leads to the wrap-around porch, and a bank of three windows makes the white, shiplap-lined coffered ceiling shine. The key attraction in the room, however, is the gas fireplace, a stone beauty with a wood beam mantel and a granite hearth.

The final room on this level is by no means the least of interest. The kitchen features custom maple cabinetry painted white with slow-close doors and drawers and undermounted lights. The space also boasts a marble subway tile backsplash, an apron sink, a island with seating for three, honed granite counters, and high-end stainless-steel appliances, including a six-burner gas stove. The lights above the island are shaped like bells.

The main stairway to the second floor ends in a square-shaped hall with five doors radiating from it. One opens to a master suite that boasts a nearly 250-square-foot bedroom area with a cathedral ceiling and four windows. There’s a closet with double doors, but one of the suite’s big draws is the walk-in closet, which is roughly 11 feet deep, nearly 7 feet wide, and lined with built-ins. The master bath offers a double vanity with white cabinetry topped with marble, a marble tile floor, a soaking tub, and a shower with a frameless-glass door, multiple heads, and a marble tile surround and floor.

The other bedrooms are 165 and 171 square feet and have double closets, and the home’s final bath, cheerful in a soft pink, comes with a single vanity, white cabinetry, and a marble counter. The flooring is ceramic tile.

The final door off the upstairs hallway opens into a laundry room with built-ins, shelving, and black-and-white tile flooring. The space — and this could be a wise design or annoying — opens into the media room. (Remember, you can also access the media room from the mudroom stairs.) It’s a spacious place, some 570 square feet with a tall, angled ceiling and a line of transom-like windows.

The basement is unfinished.

The listing agent, Sharon L. McNamara of Boston Connect Real Estate in Pembroke, will host an open house on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The listing agent, Sharon L. McNamara of Boston Connect Real Estate in Pembroke, will host an open house on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Built-in shelving and cabinets in the second-floor laundry room.

A view of the master bath.

A view of the master bedroom.

A view of the foyer with stairway.

A view of the kitchen.

Exterior view.

A view of an exterior from porch looking back to street.

A view of the dining room with fireplace.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.