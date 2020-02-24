“Thank you Boston. Thank you @emersoncolonial for your hospitality and your divine audiences who welcomed us and filled us with encouragement and much joy,” the “Sex and the City” star posted to Instagram Sunday. “Thank you to the crew backstage who we will miss, the ushers who always offered smiles and kindness and to our local Boston wardrobe and hair team. Thank you friends and family who took trains, planes and automobiles to join our audiences. We are forever grateful. @plazasuitebway Onward to NYC. Goodnight. X, SJ”

After weeks of sold-out “Plaza Suite” performances at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick bid farewell to Boston with a sweet Instagram photo and message to the city.

The photo, of Parker leaning her head against Broderick’s shoulder, also includes another celebrity, “Bravo” host and producer Andy Cohen.

Both Parker and Broderick had been fighting off illness in recent days: the show was canceled Thursday, and Parker did not appear in Friday’s performance. The actress apologized to fans in an Instagram video, which showed only a cup of what looked like tea on a white comforter with SJP saying, “to miss one -- two shows is beyond devastating.”

But it wasn’t all work and no play. Parker did manage to find a little downtime last week-- and she spent it strolling the North End.

Parker posted a bunch of photos from the scenic neighborhood to her Instagram, doing a bit of sightseeing for her 6.1 million followers and documenting must-see Boston spots such as Paul Revere’s monument and Modern Pastry shop.

Parker enjoyed a lobster roll at James Hook & Company, walked along the Freedom Trail, and even rode the red and orange lines of the MBTA on her city excursions.

Now that “Plaza Suite” has wrapped up at the Colonial, the show will jet off to New York for its Broadway run.