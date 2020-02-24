There was a time, not too long ago, when I was able to see every show ― or at least a few episodes of every show.

Your TV GPS, Globe critic Matthew Gilbert’s guide to what’s on television, appears at the beginning of each week at BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Feb. 24-March 1.

But now, of course, I can no longer say that. I’ve seen so much, so very much, television, and yet there are still shows in this era of Peak TV — where, generally speaking, some 10 new shows arrive every week — that I haven’t gotten around to. If I don’t review them, or get to them quickly, and they end up on my long-term TV To Do list, well, they often stay on my TV To Do list for years or migrate to my TV Didn’t Do list.

Do you have any of those I’ll-get-to-it-laters? I still haven’t gotten to “Big Mouth,” or “The Terror,” “The Detectorists.” Some lucky day, perhaps one of the following will happen, so I can begin to address my list:

A. I will get a cold that will keep me bound to the couch but not perky enough to watch shows I’m reviewing.

B. There will be another writers’ strike and no new shows will air for a few weeks.

C. Someone will invent a TV pill, so that you can consume and remember entire seasons of shows by swallowing pills.

D. All of the above

The reason I’m mentioning all this is “Babylon Berlin,” whose third season will be available Friday on Netflix. The show, set in Berlin during the Weimar Republic, has been at the top of my TV To Do list for a couple of years. Someday, someday.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Ready for another Democratic debate, folks? This one, the 10th of 12, takes place Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Charleston, S.C., ahead of that state’s primary at the end of the week. It’s co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, and so far the candidates who’ve qualified are Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. This is the last debate before Super Tuesday.

John Mulaney, shown at the 2018 Comics Come Home show at Agganis Arena, hosts "Saturday Night Live" this week. The Boston Globe

2. Just in time to cover the debate, “Saturday Night Live” is back, with John Mulaney hosting. Will Fred Armisen return to play Bloomberg? Added plus: The musical guest is David Byrne. Earlier in the week, by the way, on Tuesday, Netflix will release the stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.” The streaming service has filed the special under the genre “Irreverent Stand-Up.”

3. Josh Radnor is in “Hunters,” Cobie Smulders is in “Stumptown,” and now Jason Segel is in a new AMC series that he created called “Dispatches From Elsewhere.” Are we living in a kind of “How I Met Your Mother”-naissance? Segel’s show is artful and rather surreal, too. It’s about four people chasing down a mystery, and the cast includes Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, and Andre Benjamin. The show has a special premiere on Sunday at 10 p.m., then another episode airing the following night (March 2) at 10, Mondays being the show’s regular slot.

4. Looking for some YA heatbreak? On Friday, Netflix is premiering the movie “All the Bright Places,” based on the novel by Jennifer Niven. Elle Fanning and Justice Smith star as teens who “change each other’s lives forever” and “struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past.” The theme: mental illness. Luke Wilson and Keegan-Michael Key are also in the cast.

Imelda Marcos, as seen in Showtime's "The Kingmaker." Lauren Greenfield

5. Filmmaker Lauren Greenfield, who made “The Queen of Versailles,” takes a deep look at Imelda Marcos, with lots of access to the former first lady of the Philippines. “The Kingmaker,” which is on Showtime on Friday at 9 p.m., gives us Marcos sitting under a Picasso and in front of a Michelangelo, surrounded by servants, talking about returning to power in the Philippines and her efforts to help her son, Bongbong, ascend to ever higher national positions. “Perception is real, and the truth is not,” she says in the trailer, a line that is particularly haunting at this moment in history.

6. On Saturday at 9 p.m., BBC America is premiering a seven-part series called “Seven Worlds, One Planet” (the premiere will also air at the same time on corporate cousins AMC, IFC, and Sundance). It’s the story of Earth’s seven continents and how they shape animal behavior and biodiversity. The narrator: Sir David Attenborough.

CHANNEL SURFING

“The Voice” Season 18 has arrived. NBC, Monday, 8 p.m.

“I’m Not OK With This” A teen navigates high school while dealing with new superpowers. Netflix, Wednesday

“It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart” The “Full Frontal” correspondent gets her own comic docu-series as a freewheeling therapist. TruTV, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

“Altered Carbon” The sci-fi series returns for a second season, this time with Anthony Mackie as the lead. Netflix, Thursday

“Restaurants on the Edge” More experts try to save more failing restaurants. Netflix, Friday

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” The 12th season begins. VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.

REVIEWED

“Hunters” A pulpy, morally challenging, comic-book styled drama about Nazis in America in the 1970s, starring Al Pacino.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” A woman hears people’s thoughts in the form of pop songs in this jukebox dramedy.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” An amusing ensemble comedy about the folks who run a video game.

“Tommy” Edie Falco returns in a mediocre CBS procedural about the LAPD.

“Indebted” Fran Drescher’s latest is an uninspired, tossed-off network sitcom.

“Little America” A powerful anthology series about the immigrant experience in this country.

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” The comic-actress brings her own fearless twists to the slacker genre.

“Sex Education” Season two proves the high school comedy is among the best teen TV series.





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.