But what about cutting-edge medicines for dogs and cats? In poll after poll, the vast majority of US pet owners say animals are members of the family, too.

Nearly every day, it seems, another biotech emerges in Massachusetts and trumpets plans to create revolutionary medicines. Startups target diseases ranging from common forms of cancer in older people to ultra-rare genetic disorders that afflict children.

Buoyed by the recent success of a global veterinary drug maker’s pioneering biological therapy for a skin condition in dogs, a new Boston pet medicine startup said Monday it hoped to develop more biologic medications for the Jakes and Cocos of the world.

Advertisement

The firm is called Invetx, for Innovative Veterinary Therapeutics, and has raised $15 million in venture capital. It hopes to develop protein-based medicines to treat a range of conditions, from cancer to kidney disease to chronic pain, and says it already has several compounds in the works.

“We envision a dramatically different future in veterinary care,” said Juergen Horn, Invetx’s chief executive and a senior adviser and venture partner at Anterra Capital, the Boston venture capital firm that founded the startup. He added, "We can bring the biologics revolution to animal health.”

WuXi Biologics, a Hong Kong-listed company hired by drug makers to help develop and manufacture medicines, and AbCellera Biologics, a privately held Vancouver, B.C.-based firm that specializes in making therapeutic antibodies, are collaborating with the startup.

In the span of a generation biotechnology — the production of therapeutic proteins and other drugs through genetic engineering — has revolutionized the field of medicine. It has also raised thorny questions, including how the health care system can afford drugs that sometimes feature breathtaking price tags.

Biologic drugs for dogs and cats, however, have lagged far behind. That’s starting to change.

In late 2016, Zoetis, the Parsippany, N.J.-based global veterinary drug giant, won approval from the US Department of Agriculture to sell Cytopoint, the first monoclonal antibody approved in the US and Europe for animals. The medicine, which is injected under the skin, treats dogs with atopic dermatitis, an itchy skin condition caused by allergies. And it’s relatively affordable.

Advertisement

Monoclonal antibody drugs make up some of the best-selling medicines for people. They include AbbVie’s Humira, the world’s top-selling drug. It treats conditions ranging from rheumatoid arthritis to Crohn’s disease and generated sales of about $20 billion in 2018.

Cytopoint has been a blockbuster by veterinary medicine standards, with sales of $196 million in 2019, according to Zoetis. (Prescription drugs in humans are considered a blockbuster when they generate annual sales of $1 billion or more.)

Cheryl London, a professor in comparative oncology at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, said Cytopoint is great because it can be administered once a month or so and provides long-lasting relief. She welcomed the prospect of Invetx developing monoclonal antibodies for other diseases.

"They clearly work on the human side,'' she said. “There’s no reason to believe they won’t have a similar effect on our patient population.”

Unlike drugs engineered from living organisms for humans, Cytopoint won’t break the bank; medicines for pets are cheaper to develop because they face fewer regulatory hurdles and undergo shorter clinical trials.

Dr. Norm Stillman, a veterinarian at Court Street Animal Hospital in Plymouth, said he administers injections of Cytopoint to dogs daily and that it generally lasts about six to 12 weeks. An injection for a 20-pound dog typically costs $45 while one for an 80-pound dog costs $130.

Advertisement

Stillman said he likes Cytopoint but prefers Zoetis’s non-biologic drug Apoquel, a once-a-day oral drug, for long-term use. The two drugs can be used together for added benefits.

Zoetis is working on other biologic drugs, according to company spokeswoman Christina Lood. So are smaller companies, including KindredBio, which is based in Burlingame, Calif.

Horn, the 49-year-old CEO of Invetx and a veterinarian by training, said his firm is working on a few experimental monoclonal antibodies but declined to specify what diseases they might treat. Speaking generally, he said there’s an acute need for more effective cancer drugs for dogs and cats than the chemotherapy medicines that some pet owners opt for, if they choose to treat cancer at all.

“The drugs that have dramatically changed rates of survival on the human side are not available on the veterinary side,” he said.

Although he gave no details about specific disease targets, Horn said he hoped the startup will begin clinical trials in pets this year, a goal that would be unheard of in a newly launched biotech working on drugs for humans. Invetx, which has been incubating for about 18 months and only has three employees including Horn, is also considering developing biologics for livestock.

As with biotechs that develop human drugs, Invetx may also be hoping that if it successfully creates a new biologic medication, it will appeal enough to a big veterinary pharmaceutical company that the latter might buy the product, or the entire startup. Zoetis bought Nexvet Biopharma, where Horn worked as chief product development officer, in 2017 for $85 million.

Advertisement

“Our purpose is to build a company that is sustainable and can bring products to market and be a long-term leader in protein-based drugs in animals,” he said. “If that makes us a candidate for acquisition down the road, nobody would say no to entertaining that.”





























Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com