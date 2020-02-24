Learn how to target your resume to a specific position at this event hosted by professional development organization MassHire Downtown Boston. Tuesday, 9:30 to 11 a.m., 75 Federal St., third floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

Show me the money

Hear about different options for raising capital in Boston for artists and entrepreneurs at this panel discussion from professional organization the Fairmount Innovation Lab. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Fairmount Innovation Lab, 584 Columbia Road, second floor, Boston. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

WORKSHOP

Website compliance

Make sure your business’s website is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act at this event from Staples Spotlight. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Staples, 163 Highland Ave., Needham. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

MENTORING

More than coffee

Attend this monthly mentor series for local entrepreneurs hosted by professional programming organization District Hall Boston. Sign up for 30-minute sessions with a mentor who can help your business grow. Wednesday, 8:30 to 10 a.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

