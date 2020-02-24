More substantial changes — such as adding seats to the board — will require state legislation and will likely take months, if not years, to win approval. But Walsh and key City Council members said those measures are crucial to restoring faith in a board that wields enormous influence on the look and feel of Boston’s neighborhoods.

At a City Hall news conference, Walsh signed an executive order that strengthens conflict-of-interest rules and financial disclosures for the seven-member board, which governs small- and mid-size development projects across the city. He also promised better online disclosure about projects before the ZBA, and easier tools for public comment, in the coming months.

Six months after a bribery scandal rocked Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal, Mayor Martin J. Walsh Monday detailed reforms that he hopes will prevent such an incident from happening again.

Advertisement

“I want to assure the residents of Boston that they can have confidence in the Zoning Board of Appeal,” Walsh said. "We will protect what we love about our neighborhoods and this city.”

The move comes following the revelation last August that a veteran City Hall aide — then-Boston Planning & Development staffer John Lynch — took bribes from a developer to influence a project before the ZBA. Lynch pleaded guilty and was sentenced last month to 40 months in federal prison.

While no ZBA members were accused of taking bribes, Dorchester real estate agent Craig Galvin resigned his post on the board amid reports that he had worked with Lynch on private real estate projects. And William “Buddy” Christopher, a close Walsh ally who served as head of the city’s Inspectional Services Department at the time of the bribes, stepped down from his job at City Hall.

Complaints flooded in about alleged improper dealings at the ZBA, which makes sometimes-controversial votes on projects ranging from roof decks apartment buildings. City Council members also called for changes to how the board operates.

Advertisement

Walsh agreed, hiring law firm Sullivan & Worcester in September to review the ZBA’s operations and promising changes.

Starting immediately, board members — who include architects, real estate agents, and union officials — will be barred from voting on any project for which they’ve worked or had any financial interest in the prior five years. They also will be barred from working on any project for two years after a vote on it. In addition, board members will have to file financial disclosure statements once a year, and undergo regular ethics training. LLCs and other shell companies that own commercial projects will have to disclose their ownership if they seek a variance from the ZBA.

Walsh acknowledged the new rules may make it harder to recruit members to the ZBA — an unpaid board that sits for hours-long hearings every other Tuesday, plus evening meetings and site visits — but he said they are necessary to clear up concerns about conflicts.

“People need to have confidence in the process. They need to have confidence in this board," he said. "And I think the more information that we get on people who potentially serve on that board... is good for all of us."

Council member Lydia Edwards, who has been one of the loudest voices pushing for change, appeared with Walsh at the signing event, and said she supported his changes as a good start.

Advertisement

Edwards will hold a City Council hearing Tuesday on more potential reforms, including changes to the makeup of the board itself to include members with expertise in urban planning, environmental issues, and residential displacement, alongside seats currently mandated for real estate agents, construction contractors and unions, and architects.

“They ask different questions,” Edwards said.

Those reforms would require a vote of the state Legislature, to change the 1960s-era state law that created the ZBA. It wasn’t immediately clear if such proposals could get to Beacon Hill fast enough for a vote during the current legislative session, which ends July 31.

Either way, Edwards said, the ZBA needs reforms quickly to keep up with the rapid pace of development in Boston.

“Something needs to change,” she said. “We are not going to walk away from this moment having the same standard, the same set-up, the same system we’ve always had. That is not going to be acceptable.”

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan. Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.