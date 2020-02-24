Captain America could be playing a significantly less wholesome role very soon.

Chris Evans is in talks to join the cast of “Little Shop of Horrors,” with the Sudbury native slated to play sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello in a remake of the cult film and Broadway musical comedy to be directed by Greg Berlanti (“Love, Simon”), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Little Shop of Horrors” concerns Seymour, a meek florist’s assistant at Skid Row Florists who discovers a unique Venus flytrap-like plant that he names after his coworker crush, Audrey. Things begin looking up for Seymour as Audrey II attracts attention and business for the store, but he soon discovers that the plant requires human blood — and eventually, people — for nourishment.