More than 2,600 people celebrated the opening of the new MassArt Art Museum on Saturday. The day of performances, tours, and talks ended with a two-hour party with music by DJ Dayglow. MassArt supporters and artists sipped wine, mingled, and played games featured in the exhibition “Game Changers."

MAAM associate director Chloe Zaug with husband Matt Welch at the opening party on Feb. 22. Photo by Amy Fink '18. Courtesy MassArt. (custom credit)/Photo by Amy Fink '18. Courtesy MassArt.

One of the big stars of the night was artist and game designer Momo Pixel, who posed with fans in front of her installation, “Momoland," and handed out pixel hearts to visitors in line. Other VIPs included MAAM executive director Lisa Tung; MassArt trustee Elisa Hamilton; “Game Changer” artist Tracy Fullerton, of “Walden, a game” (a simulation inspired by Henry David Thoreau and Walden Pond); MAAM’s assistant curator Darci Hanna; MassArt president David Nelson; and multi-media designer Quanna McCree, who won a trip to the museum by entering Momo Pixel’s “Magical Gurl” contest, which asked followers to “post a picture of yourself in your most magical outfit and explain why you want to go to Momoland.”