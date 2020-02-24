“This is truly one of the best candidates that we've had running for office in 30 or 40 years,” Douglas said.

Douglas told Bloomberg supporters at the opening of the Medford field office that day just how highly he thinks of Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and a current candidate in the Democratic primary.

Actor Michael Douglas may have played a president running for re-election in the 1995 film “The American President,” but his stop at Michael Bloomberg ’s new Medford campaign office on Sunday marked the first time he’s stumped for a candidate in real life.

Sunday’s event with Douglas was one of more than 50 events the Bloomberg campaign held over the weekend as part of a “Weekend of Action," during which the campaign aimed to increase its connection with voters, according to spokesman Jack Pfeiffer.

Sunday’s opening of the office in Medford — Bloomberg’s hometown — was the campaign’s sixth office to open in the state.

Douglas said he threw his support behind Bloomberg on Nov. 24 — the day the former mayor officially announced his campaign.

The 75-year-old “Fatal Attraction” star said he contacted the Bloomberg campaign that day to get involved with the presidential run. A short while later, he FaceTimed his father, legendary actor and “Spartacus” star Kirk Douglas, who died at 103 on Feb. 5, to let him know who he would be supporting in 2020.

“I face-timed him and said ‘Dad, Dad, Mike Bloomberg’s got his hat in the ring!,'” Douglas said. “He sort of nodded, and I said, ‘I’m all in Dad, I’m all in.’”

The “Wall Street” star said he’ll vote for Bloomberg because of his record on the environment, his actions on gun control, and how he ran New York City when he became mayor just three months after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

