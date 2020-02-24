A 20-year-old Lawrence man is due in court Monday to face a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a city Department of Public Works employee while he was repairing streets in Lawrence last month.

Ariel Toribio was arrested last week by State and Lawrence police following an investigation that began Jan. 15 when DPW worker Marcos A. Ruizwas fatally shot near the intersection of Andover and Clifton streets, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

Ruiz, an Methuen resident, was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico and attended Lawrence High School. He was employed as a high motor equipment operator at the Department of Public Works in Lawrence for approximately 26 years, according to his obituary.