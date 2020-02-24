Doherty, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2012 as a Republican but is now a registered Democrat, confirmed he has been having conversations with supporters about throwing his hat in the ring in the 2022 governor’s race.

This time, it might be for Rhode Island’s top job.

Former State Police Superintendent Colonel Brendan Doherty still has the itch to run for office.

“I am mulling over a possible run,” Doherty said in a text message Sunday. “It’s too early yet to commit to such an arduous task, but I spent most of my life in public service and enjoyed helping others. I also understand the daunting challenges that face our next governor and the type of leadership required to be successful.”

A South Kingstown resident, Doherty released a memoir last year and recently launched a private investigation firm. He has kept a high profile since losing to US Representative David Cicilline in 2012, endorsing Gina Raimondo for governor in 2014 and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello for re-election in 2016.

Doherty could be a compelling option for moderate Democrats, although the field will be crowded.

State Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee, and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza are among the prominent currently elected Democrats who are expected to run for governor. Here’s Ed Fitzpatrick’s full list of potential candidates.

