A Cambridge woman is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing more than $85,000 in government benefits over a nine-year period, according to prosecutors and court records.

The defendant, Phaedra M. Sheets, 45, pleaded not guilty Friday in US District Court in Boston to two counts of theft of government money, according to legal filings. Her public defender didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

Sheets is accused of stealing approximately $71,636 in Social Security benefits between 2009 and 2018, as well as $13,923 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office. Details of the alleged thefts weren’t available Monday.