An Everett police officer was arrested by his fellow officers Sunday morning on domestic violence charges, Chief Steven A. Mazzie said in a statement Monday.
Officer Dino D’Andrea was off duty at the time of his arrest. D’Andrea is an 8.5 year veteran of the force, Mazzie said in a brief statement that did not include any details of what actions led to his arrest.
“On Sunday morning the Everett Police Department arrested off-duty police Officer Dino D’Andrea an 8 ½ year veteran of the Everett Police Department on charges of Domestic Assault and Battery and Intimidation of a Witness,” Mazzie said in the statement. "
He said the investigation is now being overseen by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.
D’Andrea has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.
D’Andrea was arraigned Monday in Malden District Court where not guilty pleas were entered to charges of assault and battery on a family member and witness intimidation, according to court records. He was released on personal recognizance, records show.
No further information is currently available.
