An Everett police officer was arrested by his fellow officers Sunday morning on domestic violence charges, Chief Steven A. Mazzie said in a statement Monday.

Officer Dino D’Andrea was off duty at the time of his arrest. D’Andrea is an 8.5 year veteran of the force, Mazzie said in a brief statement that did not include any details of what actions led to his arrest.

