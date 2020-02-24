The Reading Fire Department responded to the building, located at 1 High St., at about 3:30 a.m., Reading firefighters wrote on Twitter.

Two people were hospitalized after a 4-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Reading early Monday morning, officials said.

Crews rescued two people from a burning apartment building in Reading early Monday, firefighters said.

Reading Fire Chief Greg Burns told reporters that both victims were unconscious when they were found.

The victims were both transported to Boston hospitals and are in serious condition, said Jennifer Mieth, spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Smoke and fire were coming out of the top floor of the building when crews arrived, firefighters said.

Firefighters said they faced heavy amounts of fire while rescuing the two people.

“It’s brick on the outside, but it’s all combustible inside," Burns told WBZ-TV. "We struck four alarms because we needed a lot of staff here.”



