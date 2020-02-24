Brian Alkins, a spokesman for Boston fire, said firefighters responded at about 5:50 p.m. for a report of a man in the water about 35 feet to 40 feet from shore near Storrow Drive. The man was in the area of the Esplanade.

Boston firefighters rescued a man from the Charles River Monday evening, a department spokesman said.

Three firefighters donned survival suits and went into the water to retrieve the man, said Alkins. The man was conscious and alert and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, said Alkins.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

