One of the men managed to get himself out of the icy water and to shore before rescuers got there, Belanger said.

In the first incident, a man walking his dog at Wells State Park in Sturbridge called 911 around 12:37 p.m. to report that two fishermen had fallen through the ice into Walker Pond, said Scott Belanger, a dispatcher for the Sturbridge Fire Department.

Pond fishermen in Spencer and Sturbridge fell through the ice into frigid waters Sunday afternoon, prompting two separate rescues, authorities said.

The other man was in the water for nearly 30 minutes before firefighters got to him with a Rescue Alive sled and pulled him out, he said.

The men were believed to be in their 50s, Belanger said.

Both men were conscious when they were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluations, he said.

With temperatures in the 50s on Sunday, it wasn’t the wisest of decisions to venture out onto the ice, authorities said.

Later in the afternoon, reports of two fishermen in the water at Brooks Pond brought police and firefighters from Spencer and North Brookfield to that location.

“One out on arrival, second rescued via Rescue Alive and North Brookfield’s hovercraft,” Spencer Fire and Emergency Services officials tweeted.

The tweet included two photos of the rescue scene at sunset with this warning: “THE ICE IS NOT SAFE!”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.