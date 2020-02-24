In addition to prison time, Center was given one year of supervised release and ordered to forfeit $60,000. Last April, Center pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

The US Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Michael Center, a 55-year-old who formerly coached men’s tennis at the University of Texas at Austin, was sentenced for accepting a $100,000 bribe to secure the admission of a purported student-athlete to the school. The student did not actually play competitive tennis.

A former collegiate tennis coach who pleaded guilty to fraud in the sprawling “Varsity Blues” college admissions case was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday, according to federal prosecutors.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said starting in 2014, Center agreed with William “Rick” Singer, the admitted mastermind behind the nationwide college admissions scheme, and Martin Fox, a former president of a private tennis academy in Texas, to accept a $100,000 bribe in exchange for designating the child of one of Singer’s clients as a recruited student athlete.

Singer e-mailed the student’s high school transcript and application essays to Fox, who then forwarded them to Center. Center emailed the materials to an administrator in the university’s athletics department so that the student “would be coded as a student-athlete,” according to prosecutors.

The student signed a letter of intent to play tennis for Texas in 2015. At Center’s instruction, the student was added to the team roster and added to Texas.

The student’s father made three separate donations of stock totaling more than $631,000 to Singer’s sham charitable organization, the Key Worldwide Foundation, according to authorities. Prosecutors said Singer paid Center $60,000 in cash and $40,000 to the Texas tennis program.

Fox pleaded guilty last fall and is slated to be sentenced in May.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.