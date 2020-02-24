Here’s what those charges entail, according to a summary of New York law from RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) :

Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday in New York of committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, completing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement.

A person is convicted of this charge for engaging in oral or anal sexual conduct with another person by force. The charge can also be brought when the victim is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless, or when the victim is less than 11 years old, or less than 13 years old when the perpetrator is 18 or more.

The punishment is 5 to 25 years in prison.

Miriam Haley, a former “Project Runway” production assistant, testified that Weinstein had held her down on a bed and forced oral sex on her in his TriBeCa apartment in July 2006, despite her protests.

Rape in the third degree

A person is convicted of this charge for engaging in sexual intercourse with another person who is incapable of consent by some other reason than being less than 17 years old. A man or woman can also be convicted if they are 21 years old or more and engage in sexual intercourse with a person less than 17 years old.

A person can also be convicted if they engage in sexual intercourse with another person without the victim’s consent where such lack of consent is by reason of some factor other than incapacity to consent. Those factors can include forcible compulsion or when the victim clearly expresses that he or she did not grant consent and a reasonable person would have understood the victim’s words and acts as a lack of consent.

The punishment is 1.5 to 4 years in prison. In some circumstances, the sentence can be even lower.

An aspiring actress testified that Weinstein raped her in a midtown Manhattan hotel room in 2013 after blocking her from leaving.

