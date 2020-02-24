A Jamaica Plain man was arrested in Roxbury early Saturday morning after police say they found 82 grams of cocaine in his car during a traffic stop.
Boston police pulled over Christopher Taylor, 53, around 12:26 a.m. Saturday in the area of 28 Crestwood Park after they noticed his car had a revoked registration, according to a statement from the department issued Sunday.
During the stop, police learned Taylor also had a suspended driver’s licence. Taylor was arrested and police searched his car, where they say they found the cocaine as well as 20 grams of marijuana.
Taylor will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, where he faces charges of trafficking cocaine, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and operating with a suspended registration.
