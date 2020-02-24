A Jamaica Plain man was arrested in Roxbury early Saturday morning after police say they found 82 grams of cocaine in his car during a traffic stop.

Boston police pulled over Christopher Taylor, 53, around 12:26 a.m. Saturday in the area of 28 Crestwood Park after they noticed his car had a revoked registration, according to a statement from the department issued Sunday.

During the stop, police learned Taylor also had a suspended driver’s licence. Taylor was arrested and police searched his car, where they say they found the cocaine as well as 20 grams of marijuana.