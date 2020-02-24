A 47-year-old man was arrested on charges of carrying a loaded firearm in Dorchester Sunday afternoon, police said.

Around 1:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gun near 62 Burt St., Boston police said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers were told that the suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt with jeans and carrying a green bag.

Soon after, responding officers saw the suspect, identified as David Abrain, of Dorchester, by Ashmont Street and Ocean Street, police said. While searching Abrain, officers found a loaded .40-caliber gun in the front waistband of his pants.