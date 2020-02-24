Lemar was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news outlet. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Bangor Daily News reported that around 5 p.m., Gregory Lemar of Wiscasset hit the ridge as he was traveling toward Rockwood from Greenville at a high speed. His wife was on another snowmobile.

A 59-year-old man died after his snowmobile hit a pressure ridge on Moosehead Lake in Maine Sunday afternoon. It was the state’s seventh fatal snowmobile crash of the season.

This weekend proved dangerous for snowmobile riders in New Hampshire as well. Five people were injured in two snowmobile crashes, officials said.

Advertisement

Around 12 p.m. Sunday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a snowmobile crash on the summit of Stinson Mountain in Rumney, according to a statement from the department. Several local fire departments and a conservation officer responded to the scene.

Paul Dwane, 45, from Westborough, Mass., and his two young daughters were treated by first responders for serious but not life-threatening injuries, officials said. They were carried down the mountain in a utility vehicle and brought to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, N.H.

Investigators found the cause of the crash to be “an accidental grip of the snowmobile throttle as the three were remounting the snowmobile” after the three stopped at the mountain's summit, officials said. The father and daughters were all wearing helmets.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Lisa Allen, 56, of Bridgewater, Mass., was riding on a trail in Wakefield, N.H. when Steven Luppold, 64, of Hudson, N.H. hit a rock after pulling over to the right too far, officials said. He hit the accelerator and hit another rock, which caused his snowmobile to turn around and hit Allen’s.

Lorrie Luppold, who was riding with her husband, Steven, was pinned under a snowmobile. So was Allen, officials said. Nearby riders freed the women. Lorrie was brought to Portsmouth Hospital with serious head injuries; Steven’s injuries were not life-threatening. Allen was not injured.

Advertisement

Investigators determined that speed and the condition of the trails were factors in the crash, officials said. All three riders were wearing proper safety gear and using proper equipment.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.