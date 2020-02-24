Plymouth residents woke up Sunday morning to find several pieces of the town’s Sept. 11 memorial damaged, days after the vandalism of several monuments shocked the town and sparked outrage.

A police officer statue was found toppled with its head broken off and several lights were shattered, Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri said. Officers were notified of the incident Sunday morning and have been searching for surveillance footage.

The memorial on South Spooner Street is about two miles away from Plymouth Rock, one of the monuments defaced with red spray paint last Monday. Graffiti was also found on the Pilgrim Maiden statue, the National Monument to the Forefathers, and a granite memorial bench.