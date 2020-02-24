Revere police are investigating an alleged home invasion that occurred Monday morning.
In a statement, police said the incident occurred at about 10 a.m. on Lambert Street.
According to the statement, a resident of the home went to the front door for a package delivery and was met by a suspect, described as a black male, who forced his way inside. Police said they believe the residents may have been targeted and that there’s no danger to the general public.
The statement didn’t indicate whether anything was stolen from the home.
Police reminded the public to keep their doors and windows locked and their valuables out of sight and cautioned residents against opening their doors “if you don’t know the person on the other side.”
Anyone with information about the case should call Revere police detectives immediately at 781-656-1131.
