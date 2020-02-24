The fire, which was reported by a neighbor at 22 Bligh St., had engulfed much of the first floor and melted some of the siding of the house next door by the time crews arrived at the scene, Shea said.

At 5:19 p.m. that evening, firefighters were called to a fire at a single-family home at 20 Bligh St., Ayer Fire Department Capt. Timothy Shea said.

A two-alarm house fire that sent two people to the hospital in Ayer Saturday was sparked by the improper disposal of smoking materials, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

A woman who lived in the home was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Shea said. A baby girl was later taken to the hospital by her grandparents, he said.

Both have been released from the hospital, Ayer Fire Chief Robert J. Pedrazzi said.

Four people were displaced from the home, which sustained $252,000 in damage, Pedrazzi said. A dog also died in the fire.

Jennifer Mieth, spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, said the fire started on an exterior, wooden porch at the home.

The residents had smoked on the porch earlier that day and used a small plastic wastebasket to get rid of the smoking materials, Mieth said. Investigators also found that the residents had smoked under the porch and in the property’s driveway, Mieth said.

Mieth said investigators aren’t sure what smoking materials caused the fire.

“We are fortunate that the sleeping residents were able to escape safely,” said Pedrazzi. “Smoking materials can smolder for a long time before starting a fire. It is important to properly dispose of smoking materials in a can of sand or water, or a deep sturdy ashtray.”

According to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, smoking is a leading cause of fire deaths.

“Learn to be a responsible smoker,” Ostroskey said. “Put it out. All the way. Every time.”

Globe Correspondent Maysoon Khan contributed to this report. Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.