It was in the mid-50s across much of Vermont on Monday. It was colder in South Carolina, site of the next primary.

BURLINGTON, VT - How weird has this winter been?

Even crazier than the weather is the fact that Bernie Sanders is the younger of Vermont’s two senators.

Pat Leahy, the senior senator, turns 80 next month.

Bernie turns 79 next September.

Here in the Green Mountain State, you’d think they’d be making snow angels at the thought of Bernie solidifying his front-runner status for the Democratic presidential nomination.

But even here, where “Feel The Bern” and “Co-Exist” bumper stickers happily co-exist, Bernie’s early electoral success is causing some unease.

WCAX, the Burlington TV station, had a story about Vermonters who are worried that Bernie is too left to get elected nationwide.

This, in Burlington, where the City Council is controlled not by Democrats, but Progressives, who think the Democrats are too milquetoast.

As for me, after considerable consultation with Vermonters, I have come to a decidedly non-PC conclusion in this non-winter:

Bernie Sanders isn’t too left. He’s too old.

If that makes me ageist, I plead guilty.

This guy had a heart attack last year, he’s pushing 80, and we’re going to give him the most stressful 24/7 job in the world?

We should be talking about taking his car keys away. Instead we’re talking about handing him the nuclear codes.

This must be one of the symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Trump drives you so batty that you can convince yourself of anything to get rid of him, including the idea that it is perfectly reasonable to have a presidential challenger who was born before the US entered World War II.

But, assuming Bernie can win the nomination and beat Trump, let’s think about his team.

Vice president? Larry David. That way, if Bernie were indisposed, no one would notice.

Secretary of state? Betty White. At 98, Betty’s not a Golden Girl anymore so much as a platinum one. Everybody loves Betty, even autocrats and dictators. She’d bring peace everywhere.

Surgeon general? Dr. Ruth Westheimer. How cool would it be to have a 4-foot-7-inch, 91-year-old Holocaust survivor tell the American people they should have sex more often?

Attorney general? Charles Fried, former solicitor general, SJC justice and Harvard law professor. He’s still sharp at 84. He could walk into Cabinet meetings, wave at Bernie and say, “How’s it going, kid?”

First Sanders appointment to the Supreme Court? Judge Judy. She’s a spring chicken at 77, and would not be averse to shouting over at Justice Thomas during oral arguments, “Hey, Clarence, are you gonna ask a question or just sit there?” She doesn’t support Bernie, so she’d be a Team of Rivals appointment.

If Bernie gets elected, the federal government will be led by a 79-year-old president, an 80-year-old House Speaker, and a 78-year-old Senate majority leader.

Forget that old, jingoistic “USA! USA!” chant. It’ll be “AARP! AARP!”

Garrison Nelson, a University of Vermont professor and author of a magisterial biography of John McCormack, the longtime House Speaker from South Boston, told me the 25th Amendment traces its inception to a photograph showing a sickly, nearly 72-year-old McCormack and 86-year-old Senator Carl Hayden, president pro tempore of the Senate, behind President Johnson during LBJ’s maiden speech to Congress in 1963. The 55-year-old LBJ had a bad ticker, and the prospect of those two old codgers being in the line of succession so unsettled lawmakers that they created a different way to replace presidents who become incapacitated.

Nelson says many older voters have reservations about Sanders “because they’ve experienced the compromising aspects of aging.”

Nelson, who shares concerns about Bernie’s age, is only a year younger than Bernie. But, then, they put “emeritus” next to Nelson’s title, and he’s not running for president.

Now, you might ask, how would I like it if someone came up to me when I’m almost 80 and told me I was too old to do my job?

If I’m lucky enough to make 80, you can tell me anything you want.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.