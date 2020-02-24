David Gebo picked up the prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Woburn regional office, according to a statement from the Lottery.

A Tyngsborough man claimed a $100,000 Mass Cash prize Monday, two days before its expiration, officials said.

He left it to the last minute.

Gebo purchased the ticket at Dracut Town Variety at 1734 Lakeview Ave. in Dracut, officials said. The store received a $1,000 bonus for the sale.

Somewhere there’s another lucky ticket whose owner is on the verge of losing some good money.

A winning $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was sold at the Costa Sunoco Mini Mart at 397 Sawyer St. in New Bedford. That ticket expires Wednesday.

Mass Cash prizes have to be claimed within a year, the statement said. Expired prizes become part of the money that the lottery distributes to all the cities and towns in Massachusetts.

