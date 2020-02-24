“The reason we are going to defeat Trump is because Americans regardless of their political views are sick and tired of a president who lies all the time,” Sanders said to thunderous cheers from an audience of about 6,700 people during a rally at the University of Houston.

“They say Bernie can’t beat Trump,” he said, taking shots at “corporate media” and “some of the folks” getting “a little bit nervous” before ticking off the most recent polls showing voters preferring him over President Trump in key states across the country.

HOUSTON — After his decisive win in the Nevada caucuses, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders brought his surging presidential campaign here Sunday and was quick to address the growing fears by the Democratic establishment that his nomination could be a disaster for the party this fall.

But some Democrats are worried about a certain set of political views, specifically Sanders’ self-avowed democratic socialism and his embrace of Medicare for All. So after he followed a virtual tie for first in Iowa and narrow win in New Hampshire with a resounding victory Saturday in Nevada, Sanders triggered considerable angst among moderates as he has emerged as the race’s front-runner.

They’re warning that Sanders represents too big a risk for the party as polls released Sunday showed him with a solid lead nationally and closing the gap on former vice president Joe Biden in South Carolina, which holds the next contest on Saturday.

A poll released Sunday by CBS News and YouGov showed Sanders with 28 percent support nationwide, followed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren with 19 percent, Biden with 17 percent, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg with 13 percent and former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg with 10 percent.

Asked if having Sanders as the party’s nominee in November put the Democrat’s House majority in danger, a key lawmaker said Sunday “a lot of people think so.”

“I do believe it will be an extra burden for us to have to carry,” Representative Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, the third-ranking House Democrat, said on ABC’s “This Week.” “This is South Carolina, and South Carolinians are pretty leery about that title, socialist, and so I think that would be a real burden for us in these states or congressional districts that we have to do well in.”

After South Carolina votes, the race moves to 14 states, including Texas, California, and Massachusetts, on Super Tuesday, March 3. Those contests will allocate a third of all the convention delegates, and a momentum-fueled Sanders could amass a sizable lead.

Sanders was declared the winner in Nevada although caucus results were still trickling in on Sunday. With about 60 percent of the vote in, he was far ahead in the county delegates allocated by the caucuses, with 46 percent. Biden was second with 20 percent, followed by Buttigieg at 15 percent, Warren at 10 percent, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar at 5 percent and investor Tom Steyer at 4 percent.

“The establishments — Democratic, financial, media, and Republican — are beyond nervous,” Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, wrote in a fund-raising email to supporters. “They’re in full panic mode. They’re realizing they no longer have the power — we do.”

Buttigieg said Saturday night that Democrats should take a “sober look” at the consequences of nominating Sanders. And as the caucus results came in, Kevin Sheekey, the campaign manager for former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, issued a statement saying choosing Sanders would be “a fatal error” for a party that will need independents and Republicans to defeat Trump.

Buttigieg continued his criticism of Sanders on Sunday at a town hall event in Arlington, Va.

“In a few short days, we could go one way or the other as a party," Buttigieg said. "So much depends on getting this right. Now, I respect my friend Senator Sanders, I believe the ideals he talks about are ideals we all share. But I also believe that the way we will build the movement to defeat Donald Trump is to call people into our tent, not to call them names online.”

And Biden said Sunday that he was the best candidate to help Democrats hold onto the House seats it had picked up in 2018 in districts won by Trump.

“I think it’s going to be down to a race between Senator Sanders and me for the nomination,” Biden told CNN from Charleston, S.C., “And as I said all along, it’s not just can you beat Donald Trump. Can you keep a Democratic House of Representatives in the United States Congress and can you bring along a Democratic Senate? Can you help people up and down the line and I think I’m better prepared to do that than Senator Sanders.”

Sanders argued Sunday that he was backed by a ‘multigenerational, multiracial coalition’ of young and working class voters that would pave his path to the White House and even swing a traditionally Republican state like Texas to the Democrats.

“This campaign is about beating Trump but it is about more than that,” he said in Houston. “It is the story of the labor rights movement in this country. It is the story of the civil rights movement in the country. It is the story of the women’s rights in this movement. It is the story of the gay rights movement in this country. It is the campaign about the environmental movement in this country.

“What this campaign is about is knowing that real change never comes from the top down,” he said, pointing to his campaign slogan, “Us, not me.”

Mike Penrod, a chemical engineer from nearby Beach City, attended the rally with his wife, Christy. He was blunt when asked if the Democratic establishment was nervous about Sanders. “I think they’re scared (expletive),” he said.

In Denver, Senator Elizabeth Warren trained much of her fire on Bloomberg during an event attended by about 4,000 people Sunday. But reflecting her growing willingness to draw distinctions with Sanders, her longtime progressive ally, she mentioned him by name during her stump speech — something she almost never did before this weekend.

“Here’s the big diff,” she said, “Bernie supports the filibuster. I want to get rid of the filibuster.”

By highlighting the Senate filibuster, which prevents legislation from passing if it does not have 60 votes, Warren is positioning herself as a more effective alternative to Sanders, suggesting he will not be able to enact his sweeping agenda without making the procedural changes she is willing to make.

Asked later by The Boston Globe if she viewed Sanders as a risky nominee, Warren again highlighted the threat from Bloomberg before pivoting to make the case for herself.

“I think it’s clear right now that the Democratic Party wants to see a progressive, and I’m a progressive who’s fought all my life for these values, and who’s actually gotten a lot done,” Warren said.

Many Republicans appeared gleeful that Sanders is doing so well. None more so than Trump, who congratulated Sanders on his Nevada victory Saturday night while also calling him “Crazy Bernie.”

Then on Sunday, Trump tried to stoke the Democrats’ internal fight by referring to the anger Sanders and his supporters still have over their belief that the party establishment tilted the 2016 nomination race to Hillary Clinton.

“They don’t want Bernie Sanders to represent them,” Trump said of the Democratic leaders. “It sounds like its ’16 all over again for Bernie Sanders.”

There apparently are others trying to fuel the Democratic fight. US intelligence officials reportedly told Sanders that Russia is trying to help his campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic race.

Globe correspondent Syd Stone contributed to this report.





