PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who distributed crack cocaine at the direction of an inmate at the state prison was sentenced Monday to five years behind bars, authorities said.

Gerald Price, 34, of Cranston, pleaded guilty in November to delivering crack to a customer at the direction of James Gomes, who at the time was being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions.

The drug deal was set up in June 2018 during a telephone conference call between Gomes and Price, allegedly coordinated by Gomes’ mother.