MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The deputy secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has been appointed to lead the Department of Conservation after the commissioner abruptly resigned, Republican Governor Phil Scott announced Monday.

Peter Walke has served as deputy secretary since 2017.

Former Commissioner Emily Boedecker told her staff in an email Friday that she was leaving her post, effective immediately, Vermont Public Radio had reported. Boedecker, who led the department for three years, did not give a reason for her departure. A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Boedecker left to "pursue other opportunities."