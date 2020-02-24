Fans fortunate enough to get tickets to the service (proceeds benefiting the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation) filled the arena, where a stage surrounded by hundreds of red roses had replaced the basketball court. Other celebrities and star athletes were seen in the audience, including Michael Jordan, Jennifer Lopez, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Pau Gasol, and Steph Curry.

On Monday, thousands of people filled the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a ceremony remembering Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who were killed, along with seven others, in a helicopter crash last month.

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable moments from the emotional ceremony honoring the basketball star and his daughter.

Jimmy Kimmel’s choked-up goodbye

Comedian and late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel was one of the first to take to stage to speak about Kobe and Gianna, saying the world could be “grateful for the time we had with them.”

Kimmel, who often spoke through tears, said that sports is unique in that it brings together people from various backgrounds to celebrate something they all love.

Nearly the entire crowd heeded Kimmel’s suggestion that they introduce themselves and shake hands and hug the people next to them, which was followed by a spontaneous chant of “Kobe.”

Kimmel said that everywhere you go in Los Angeles, “you see his face, his number. Gigi’s face, Gigi’s number. Everywhere, at every intersection." He said there are “hundreds of murals painted by artists inspired not because he is a basketball player, but because Kobe was an artist, too.” After listing several cities where murals have popped up, Kimmel added there was even one in “Boston, for God’s sake.”

Kimmel said that even “in places where you’d be booed on the court, Kobe is missed. Even the great Boston Celtic Bill Russell wore number 24 and a Lakers jersey to yesterday’s game.”

Beyonce’s tear-jerking performance

Clad in a yellow pantsuit and backed by more than a dozen backup singers and string instrumentalists dressed all in white, Beyonce began singing the opening lines of “XO”: “Your love is bright as ever/Even in the shadows/Baby kiss me/Before they turn the lights out.”

The singer then paused, telling the crowd, “I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs. So I want to start that over, but I want us to do it all together. And I want you to sing it so loud, they hear your love.”

The piano then began keying out the opening bars of Beyonce’s hit song “Halo,” with the music swelling as she sang, “Got my angel now.”

The song was a major tearjerker, as she belted out the chorus: “'Cuz everywhere we’re looking now/Surrounded by your embrace/Baby I can see your halo/Pray you won’t fade away.”

Vanessa Bryant’s heartbreaking eulogy

The widow of Kobe and the mother to Gianna, Vanessa Bryant took a moment to collect herself before thanking everyone for their support.

She began by talking about “my baby girl first," pausing as the audience applauded and cheered as she prepared herself to continue.

Vanessa painted a portrait of a 13 year old who was bright, athletic, sweet, and caring, talking about how she would bake cookies and birthday cakes for her dad, and loved to watch Survivor, Disney movies, and NBA games.

“Her smile took up her entire face,” she said. “Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, my personality, my sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside”

She also talked about how Gianna was competitive, and confident: “At school, she offered the boys’ basketball coaches to help give the boys basketball team some pointers,” she said, as the audience laughed.

She also said that “Kobe and Gianna naturally gravitated toward each other.”

“She was daddy’s girl, but I know she loved her mama," she said.

The eulogy sparked many tears in the audience, as Vanessa spoke about big life moments her daughter would miss out on.

“We will not be able to see Gigi go to high school. We didn’t get a chance to teach her how to drive a car. I won’t be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day,” Vanessa said, crying and pausing. “I’ll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her daddy, dance on the dance floor with me, or have babies of her own.”

Tear-streaked celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, could be seen listening in the audience.

Vanessa then remembered her husband, Kobe, describing him as a romantic husband and devoted father who was her soul mate. She said the two met when she was 17, and that they were not just partners but best friends.

“I couldn’t see him as a celebrity or just an incredible basketball player,” she said. “He was my sweet husband and incredible father of our children. He was my everything.”

She said that Kobe always looked forward to Valentine’s Day and their anniversaries, and “loved me more than I could ever express.”

“He would do anything for me,” she said. “He was charismatic, a gentleman. He was loving, adoring, and romantic. He was truly the romantic one in our relationship.”

She said that he gifted her the blue dress worn by actress Rachel McAdams in “The Notebook,” as well as the actual notebook from the movie.

“When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was the scene when Allie comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story.”

She said Kobe had wanted them to renew their vows, to travel the world together, and talked about “being the fun grandparents.”

She also called him the “MVP of girl dads,” recalling how he would rent theaters out to take his girls to see the newest “Star Wars” or “Harry Potter” movies. She said he also enjoyed tearjerkers like “Stepmom” and “Little Women”: "He had a tender heart,” she said.

She also joked that Kobe “somehow knew where I was at all times,” including when she would be a few minutes late to his NBA games.

“He would worry about me if I wasn’t in my seat at the start of each game, and ask security where I was at the first timeout of the first quarter,” she said. “And my smart ass told him he wasn’t going to drop 81 points within the first 10 minutes of the game.”

Of her husband and daughter, Vanessa said, “God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other.” Speaking through tears, she added, “He had to bring them home to him together.”

She ended her speech by addressing her late husband.

“Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nani, Bibi, and Koko,” she said. “We’re still the best team. We love and miss you, Booboo and Gigi. May you rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again someday.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.













