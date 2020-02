Re “Markey and Kennedy square off, but don’t draw blood” (Page A1, Feb. 19): A young man, Joseph P. Kennedy III, talked about the need for leadership, and the older man, Senator Edward J. Markey, talked about the ways he has led and continues to lead. In these perilous times, I think it’s imperative that we retain Markey in the Senate so that he can continue to provide us with his wisdom and experience.

Alice M. Pierce