I believe that Darrick Hamilton and Trevon Logan miss a key message of the graph accompanying their Snapshot feature in the Feb. 16 Ideas section. It is undeniable that the gap between Black and white household wealth has persisted over the more than 25 years covered by the graph.

However, it is also clear from the graphed flat lines of white median and Black median household wealth that neither has increased in any significant way since 1989. The graph line that rises dramatically is white mean household wealth, which I understand to indicate that the astronomically high wealth of the white one-tenth of 1 percenters (think Mike Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, etc.) has pulled up the mean white figure, while not influencing median white wealth.