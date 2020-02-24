Your Feb. 14 Names feature on my recent appearance in the Boston area (“Russian saxophonist met with protests at event in Brookline”) states, as rationales for the protests, that jazz saxophonist Igor “Butman sits on the Supreme Council of [Vladimir] Putin’s political party, United Russia,” and that he “regularly appears with Putin in public.” Readers may wrongfully get the impression that the Supreme Council is a state post in Russia. It’s not. President Putin is a fan of my music, and we play hockey together. President Bill Clinton has also referred to me as his favorite saxophonist. I have never supported any war and will never do so. I have been devoted to building cultural bridges between Russia and other nations — especially America — through music. I am a musician, not a politician.

The article separately implied that the cancellations of my tour dates in Chicago and Ann Arbor, Mich., had to do with politics. They did not. There was an inadvertent double-booking by the venue in Chicago, and it was at my request that the other date was postponed — the result of an important performance materializing overseas.