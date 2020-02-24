We were disappointed by the lack of school and public safety officials’ perspectives and information in the Feb. 20 editorial “Active-shooter drills in classrooms do more harm than good.” With apparently little or no guidance or input from school administrators and police, the Globe asserts that school safety protocols such as ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) are wrongheaded and terrifying for children and staff. We strongly disagree. Implemented properly, and in collaboration with local public safety officials, lockdown and armed-intruder drills are an appropriate and essential component in a school community response to an emergency or a threat.

Public safety and education experts, such as the National Fire Protection Association and the American Association of School Administrators, have endorsed developmentally appropriate safety protocols and procedures that enable students and teachers in emergency situations, including an active shooter scenario. The National Association of School Psychologists and the National Association of School Resource Officers together have produced a document outlining best practices to use, so that students and staff are prepared but not traumatized by unnecessary drills that emphasize pellet guns, noise, and chaos.