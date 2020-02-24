HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Republicans will honor three high school runners who are suing to block a policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports, the party chairman said Monday.

Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule will be given the party's Courage Award at a fundraising event recognizing women in leadership roles on March 25, state party Chairman J.R. Romano said.

The girls filed a lawsuit earlier this month against several school boards and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which allows athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify.