Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in the Jan. 26 incident, will be honored in a public memorial.

Thousands of mourners are gathering at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to say goodbye to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January.

The Staples Center is sold out for the memorial. The money made from ticket sales will be given to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which supports youth sports programs in underserved communities and teaches sports to girls and women.

The Celtics gave members of the team the opportunity to attend the memorial service by shifting the departure of the team plane until later on Monday. Boston heads to Portland after losing to the Lakers on Sunday afternoon.

The Celebration of Life will feature speakers reflecting on Kobe Bryant’s impact on his sport and the world, along with music and retrospectives on Bryant’s on-court achievements. Bryant became active in film, television and writing after he retired from basketball in 2016.

Bryant's family, dozens of sports greats and many major figures in Bryant's public life are expected to attend.

Symbolic meanings will run throughout the ceremony, which will be held on a 24-foot-by-24-foot stage. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, chose Feb. 24 as the date in honor of the uniform numbers of Kobe and Gianna, who wore No. 2 on her youth basketball teams.

A private funeral was held for Kobe and Gianna in Orange County on Feb. 7.

