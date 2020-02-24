BERLIN (AP) — A car slammed into a crowd at a Carnival procession in a German town on Monday, injuring several people, police said. The driver was arrested.

Police told the dpa news agency that no deaths have been reported in the crash in Volkmarsen, about 280 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Berlin. Police said they don’t have a specific number of injuries yet and they refused to release any details on the driver.

Police told the dpa news agency it wasn’t yet clear whether the driver had suffered some sort of a medical issue, if there was a mechanical problem with the car or whether the vehicle was intentionally driven into the crowd.