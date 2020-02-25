Bicycle Therapeutics, a small British biotech that does its research and development in Lexington, will receive $30 million up front under a deal it struck with Swiss drug giant Roche’s Genentech subsidiary.

Bicycle plans to work with Genentech to discover, develop and market treatments that take advantage of the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The biotech is working on a new class of small chemically synthesized medicines based on bicyclic peptide technology. Genentech brings expertise in immuno-oncology drugs and marketing muscle.

Founded in 2009, Bicycle has reached deals with other drug makers, including the global British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Bioverativ. But this collaboration features the biggest publicly announced upfront payment, the biotech said Tuesday.