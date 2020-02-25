Hear local female entrepreneurs discuss their journey to create food products at this event from Whole Foods Market. Sample products and question panelists following the presentation. Thursday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Whole Foods Market, 427 Walnut St., Lynnfield. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CAREER FAIR

Meet your next employer

Meet representatives from local employers and attend free interview-prep workshops at this career fair hosted by minority professional organization the Affinity Leadership Consortium. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Omni Parker House, 60 School St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

FORUM

Lace up

Hear CEOs in the footwear industry share their business insights on talent management at this panel hosted by shoe brand Vibram. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Vibram, 840 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

LIVE EVENT

Make your pitch

Watch five companies take the hot seat with 99 seconds to pitch their company to a live audience at this competition from community organization Founders Live. Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., CIC - Downtown, 50 Milk St., 20th floor, Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

