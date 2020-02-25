The fast-casual business lost about $7 million last year and recorded sales of about $40 million.

It’s the second time Cosi filed for bankruptcy since 2016, and it comes after the company in December closed 30 locations and laid off employees.

Charlestown-based restaurant chain Cosi Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, saying it plans to focus on catering as more consumers opt for food delivery.

In a declaration filed with bankruptcy court in Delaware, Cosi General Counsel Vicki Baue said the company now operates 13 corporate restaurants, 16 franchise locations, and three off-site kitchens focused on its catering business. Cosi employs about 237 people — nearly three-quarters of whom work part-time.

Baue said that the company is changing its business model so that it relies on low-cost kitchens instead of brick-and-mortar restaurants.

She said Cosi is “burdened by the costs associated with their historically predominant business model of operating restaurants.” The company’s catering business is growing and now accounts for the majority of its $20 million revenue, the filing said.

The company cited shifting consumer tastes, growing labor costs, and unfavorable lease terms as reasons for declines in restaurant sales. Cosi also said the rise of online delivery platforms have led to a decline in in-store traffic.

Cosi moved its headquarters from the Chicago-area to Massachusetts in 2014 under chief executive RJ Dourney, who was charged with trying to help turn around the company. But Dourney was fired in 2016 amid doubts about the company’s progress.

Cosi owes the most money — $1.2 million — to food supplier Gordon Food Service. It also owes money to some of its landlords in Boston, including MarketPlace Logan LLC, Logan International Airport’s dining developer.

The Boston Business Journal reported that MarketPlace Logan sued Cosi earlier this month for overdue rent. The chain’s two locations in the airport closed in 2019.

