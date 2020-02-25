In the latest sign of the Fenway neighborhood emerging as a life science hub, two big names in biotech are moving to a building under construction on Brookline Avenue.

Cancer drug maker Tango Therapeutics and investment firm Third Rock Ventures will lease space in 201 Brookline Ave., the building’s developer, Samuels & Associates, said Monday. They’re the first two tenants in what will be a roughly 500,000 square foot office and lab building under construction alongside Landmark Center — the massive former Sears complex that Samuels has remade in recent years.

The deal comes amid a wave of life science investment in the Fenway. Samuels has lured several other biotech tenants to its office buildings along Boylston Street, while newly-formed health care real estate firm IQHQ just bought 109 Brookline Ave. earlier this month, and is partnering with developer John Rosenthal to turn his long-planned Fenway Center tower atop the Massachusetts Turnpike into a life science complex. They hope to start construction later this year.