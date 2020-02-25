Salmon candy, a popular treat in the Pacific Northwest, might not sound tempting, but it’s actually not candy but similar to jerky, and delicious. Acme Smoked Fish in Brooklyn, a four-generation, family-owned company and the leading smoked fish purveyor in the country, recently introduced its own version using Atlantic salmon ($6.99 for 3 ounces). Cured in brown sugar then slowly smoked twice, the strips are moist, sweet, and smoky. With 11 grams of protein and made with only four ingredients and no artificial preservatives, it’s a healthy snack. Toss slices into a salad or a grain bowl, or include it on a cheeseboard. Available at Stop & Shop locations.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND