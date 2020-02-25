Palmer Matthews, 33, will open Pearl & Lime in March, serving Latin-inflected food in Quincy Center. He’s also a familiar face behind the bar at neighborhood spot The Townshend. He got his start at South Boston’s Seaport Bar and Grill, bussing tables, and then moved down the street to Drink — though his first real job was watching cartoons at his dad’s Holbrook deli.

I grew up in Quincy. If I had to say a local restaurant memory, it’d be the Venetian restaurant in Weymouth. That place has been open for a million years, since 1932 or something like that. It’s that typical old-school, red-sauce family restaurant, and my parents could enjoy themselves and do their thing and at the same time they didn’t have to worry about me. I could get my very basic spaghetti. I hate to admit it, but I get the sense that I was one those nightmare kids when I was little.

What’s one thing you’d like to fix about the restaurant industry here?

Oh, man. Selfishly I wish that there was an extra day in the week where I could just get a chance to connect with colleagues around Boston. Between servers, bartenders, cooks, and chefs, there are so many really fantastic, interesting, engaging people that I feel like there’s never, ever close to enough opportunity to have these conversations [with]. Selfishly, I wish there were some way to create more time with all those great people.

How has the restaurant landscape changed since you started working in Boston?

I don’t know if there’s recency bias, but I feel like the past few years, there’s just been so many iconic and historic institutions to go by the wayside. Historic places like Doyle’s and Jacob Wirth and Hamersley’s and Erbaluce, iconic standbys of the Boston dining scene. They are disappearing at an unprecedented rate. A lot of these places have a good claim to a lot of our restaurant and bar heritage in this city.

What restaurants do you visit when you’re not working?

I’d say definitely Chickadee, Bar Mezzana, and Mariel. I’ve been pretty frequent there because I love the bar program. And I have to admit I do find myself, even though it’s not convenient, at Lone Star in Cambridge more often than I’d expect, given how out of the way it is for me. I order pretty close to everything.

What’s your earliest food memory that made you think that you might work in restaurants someday?

My dad owned a deli in Holbrook, and on Saturdays I’d go in the morning and hang out while he did his thing. I’d watch Saturday morning cartoons on a rabbit-ear TV and get old-fashioned slush that I’d do a bad job of helping to scoop. I didn’t have the muscle power for that yet. But there’s something about that constant stream of interesting, engaging people coming and going all day, and seeing how my father had all these personal connections with all these people. Something about that was really oddly attractive to me, given that I was a shy kid. I was so impressed by that sense of community that existed within the deli.

What’s the worst restaurant experience you’ve ever had?

That one is pretty easy. I was at a bar with some other bartenders after a shift one night. I’d gone out earlier than usual. I don’t smoke, but I was outside with a friend of mine, and one of the bartenders, working at this place, stepped out back, took a joke the wrong way, and pulled a knife on the person I was having a conversation with. That’s easily the worst. Nobody got stabbed, so I consider that the resolution.

How could the Boston food scene improve?

I don’t know. It’s in a great place right now. Such diversity in terms of what you see from different chefs and their different backgrounds. But I guess on the service end, it can be easy to lose track of the fact that guest experience goes so far beyond what’s on a plate or what’s in the glass, that you orchestrate an overall experience from start to finish.

Describe your customers in three words.

Curious, confident, and sincere.

What’s the most overdone food or drink trend right now?

I don’t know if it’s a trend, per se, but one of my good friends always likes to say that more is more. I could not disagree with that more when it comes to food; sometimes I’m out and eating or drinking something and I wish it had one fewer thing going on.

What are you reading?

I just wrapped up a great book called “And a Bottle of Rum” by Wayne Curtis, a history of rum through the lens of iconic rum drinks. That was one of those books I should have read years ago, and by the time I wrapped it up, I was beating myself up for not getting around to it sooner. And when in doubt, I pick up something by Terry Pratchett, who was so prolific. Everything he’s written has been so entertaining.

What’s one food you ever want to eat again?

I can’t think of anything that’s horrified me that much. I’ll let you know if I think of anything. I might have just blocked it out.

How’s your commute?

Oh, man, I go out of my way to set up an easy commute. I just hop in my car, roll right down the street, and I’m at work in about four minutes.

What kind of restaurant is Boston missing?

New York is an easy comparison: You see bar professionals opening their own places, doing their own thing, and you get to see their individual vision. There’s not a lot of that in Boston. I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that, as everyone is aware with the closing of Doyle’s and the sale, the cost of a liquor license here can approach half a million dollars. It’s so challenging for creative people on the bar side of things.

What Boston restaurant do you miss the most?

Hungry Mother, for sure. I understood why they decided to call it a wrap, though, and Café du Pays, which opened in its place, is super cool. They have a French-Canadian concept. It’s awesome. It’s a real exception, where you had a bit of a happy ending.

Who has been your most memorable customer?

It might have to be a guy who I see around Boston a lot who we can refer to as “Mustache Mark.” He loves great food and great drink. He’s a gregarious, gracious guy. I remember one time working at Drink, we were hosting a Kentucky Derby party. He was all dressed up for the party and was wearing a tie pin that I thought was cool. I said something to him, that it was awesome, and he takes it out of his tie and says, “Here you go. You like it, you should have it.” The thing was literally gold, a gold dragon’s claw clutching a cat’s eye moonstone. It looked like something that belonged to a wizard.

If you were to eat your last meal in Boston, where would you go?

You know, I’d have to say late-night at Eastern Standard. I’d eat whatever they had on the mirror that night.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.