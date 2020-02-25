On Presidents Day, Haute Coffee in Concord looked like a fashion show for Castelli cycling clothing. And the big egg sandwiches were flying.

All of the 19 seats were taken, but there was a bench between two wood posts, so a lanky cyclist in full regalia straddled it and settled in with his coffee. A runner delivered his food enthusiastically — “This looks delicious!” — and without removing his bike helmet, with sunglasses in place, he made quick work of a Mega Egg sandwich: Iggy’s black-pepper brioche bun holding two eggs, Cabot cheddar, tomatoes, avocado, pesto, and five strips of bacon.

So were the small versions, also on Iggy’s brioche, with an egg and Cabot cheddar. Haute Coffee’s avocado toast is one of the best versions I’ve ever tasted — toasted 7-grain bread layered with sliced, ripe avocado, thinly sliced tomatoes, salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, olive oil, and apple cider vinegar. There’s just enough hot pepper and just enough vinegar to elevate this popular open-faced sandwich.

Haute Coffee’s Concord location, in a late 19th-century building, was opened in 2013 by Kimberly and Robert Scott, who moved here from Las Vegas. She did corporate events for Bellagio and he worked in product development for a casino gaming company. They followed her brothers to the Boston area and first moved to Sudbury (they live in Concord now). The couple wanted to celebrate local vendors and offer pour-over coffee, each cup ground and brewed to order.

“We got push-back at first,” says Kimberly Scott. Customers were waiting for their coffee, which wasn’t popular. Then, she says, “it really did take off. People felt like coffee was worth waiting for.” Regular coffee comes to the table in a Weck juice carafe tied at the neck with a snap-on fabric scarf so you don’t burn yourself while pouring. My coffee experts — I drink tea, and it’s expertly brewed here — say the brew is exceptional.

The pastry case is filled with the most appealing sweets, all homespun and familiar. Kimberly Scott did the baking herself in the first years, listening to customers, and to her brothers, about what they liked. One brother wanted a morning confection without sugar, so she developed a breakfast cookie, which is baked, but stays in the perfect round in which it was scooped onto the sheets. It’s made with almonds, almond flour, maple syrup, and fresh blueberries and it’s hardly sweet, but you don’t miss the sugar.

Granola bars are also made without refined sugar. The batter is mixed with pecans, dried cranberries, oats, almond butter, and maple syrup. Not great looking, but great tasting. Apparently many customers want the recipe (keep dreaming). A Meyer lemon cream scone is full of citrus flavor, again not too sweet, with a white frosting drizzle on top.

The building, on a narrow lane off Walden Street, had been a Comella’s pizza and before that, a sandwich shop, and a general store. Wood floors are a little creaky and exposed brick on the walls, with wood rafters and beams, makes you feel like you’re in an old farmhouse, and you never want to leave. Friends are head-to-head in serious chats, families are coaxing toddlers to keep the cuteness down. Metal chairs are stylish but not that comfortable, maybe one reason the tables turn quickly, to the delight of the customers waiting in the queue for a seat.

Earlier this month the Scotts closed a Kendall Square, Cambridge, location after almost three years. They felt terrible about it, but they could never get traction on weekends, says Kimberly Scott, no matter what they tried. "Cambridge during holidays is like a ghost town. Concord weekends are huge."

Having spent years in the hospitality business, she knows that getting a good cup of coffee can be the best part of the day. That and more keeps the seats filled.

12 Walden St., Concord, 978-369 9900, www.myhautecoffee.com

