The message, titled “What’s really important," sees Brady wrestling not only with the loss of a legendary athlete but of someone he saw as a leader embarking on his next chapter — as an entrepreneur, mentor, and man. Brady asks, “Why has this touched me in the way that it did? Why has it kept me up at night, and brought me so many tears?”

A day after thousands of fans and friends gathered in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant , Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to Instagram with a heartfelt rumination about the death of the basketball legend, his young daughter Gianna , and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

As a world-class athlete, a six-time Super Bowl winner, and a man weighing what his own next chapter will look like, Brady probably can’t help but see the parallels between where he finds himself today and where Bryant was just a few short years ago. It’s clear that the untimely death of the Lakers great, and so many others, has TB12 thinking about mortality and loss and what it all means.

“The world we live in is teaching EVERYONE to fear, to worry, to shame or to give up,” Brady writes. “And thats the opposite of what Kobe stood for. That’s what made Kobe a real superhero. He spoke about mentality with such conviction, about the idea that if you truly believed in something you could achieve it ... you could overcome the obstacles in your path. And not just that, he walked the walk and did the work. He pushed others to find the same confidence. He was the real life superhero our world needs.”

At the end of the post, the Pats QB continues: “Decide to make the change in yourself. If there is anything I have learned and been inspired by through this tragic event, it is this, SEIZE THE DAY. Thats what Kobe always did, and that’s what he wanted for us too.”

