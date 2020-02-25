Starting at the radio station as an intern in college in 1991, Carrie fell in love with WAAF. She got her first full-time job there three years later in the promotions department, and after working part-time on air, the purple-haired host landed a full-time night shift on air in 1998.

“I was alive and present at my own funeral, that’s what it felt like,” Carrie said in a phone interview with the Globe. “It’s meant the world to me since it’s been literally my entire adult life.”

Rock and roll will never die, but longtime host Mistress Carrie felt like she was attending her own funeral as she gave the eulogy for WAAF 107.3, the rock station she has called home for nearly three decades.

Advertisement

Since then, Carrie has become a radio regular, building a community around Boston as the midday host and assistant program director at WAAF. So, when she learned that the 58-year-old rock station had been sold, Carrie was distraught.

“I’m devastated, it’s like my best friend died,” she said.

With no hint that the station would be changing hands, Mistress Carrie, co-host Mike Hsu, and other station staffers had crafted a vision for the future, one where the station would showcase new rock acts, host live shows 24-hours-a-day, and take chances they wouldn’t have taken in the past. They never got the chance.

Among her fondest memories on the job include two trips with the military in 2006 and 2011 to Iraq and Afghanistan, respectively. While there, she visited schools, went on convoys, and flew in Black Hawk helicopters, reporting live “on the hard truth, what I saw with my own eyes.”

It was this outspoken, confident personality that helped her create a dedicated following over the years and that drew fans and staffers to the station parking lot, where they waited outside and thanked her for her dedication following the eulogy.

Advertisement

She toasted the end of WAAF by swigging champagne straight from the bottle.

“You don’t send rock and roll off with a glass of wine,” Carrie said. “We partied hard [over the years], but we took pride in the community stuff we did.”

What’s next for the rock radio icon?

“That is the $1 million question,” she said. “I want, more than anything, something that I’m just as passionate about, that gives me the life force that WAAF did. It was a family.”

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.