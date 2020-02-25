Serves 6

As gratifying as it is to make chicken soup, it's never quick. This one simmers in about half an hour. It starts with commercial stock (there are several good brands available now) in which you cook chunks of skinless, boneless chicken breasts with white beans and root vegetables (if you can find yellow carrots, they add a nice touch to the pot). At the end, add a couple handfuls of fresh spinach and cook for a couple of minutes, just until it wilts, then stir in grated lemon rind and juice for a little welcome acidity. Accompany hearty bowls with thickly sliced whole-grain bread.

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 3 carrots, thickly sliced 2 ribs celery, thickly sliced Salt and pepper, to taste 2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped 1½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 8 cups chicken stock 2 cans (15 ounces each) cannellini or Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed 2 cups packed baby spinach leaves Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan (for serving)

1. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, carrots, celery, salt, and pepper. Stir well, cover the pan, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes.

2. Add the garlic and chicken. Turn up the heat and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the chicken looks opaque.

3. Stir in the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Skim off and discard any scum that forms on the surface, taking care not to remove any vegetables. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 15 minutes.

4. Stir in the white beans. Return the soup to a boil, lower the heat, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes more.

5. Add the spinach leaves and simmer 2 minutes more, or until they are just wilted. (Total simmering time is 32 minutes.)

6. Stir in the lemon rind and juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

7. Ladle the soup into bowls and sprinkle with Parmesan.

Lisa Yockelson